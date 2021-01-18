Here’s where Eastern Virginia stands with moving vaccine administration to phase 1b

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(WAVY) — It’s top-of-mind for many these days: Who is next in line to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

You are part of the next group 1b if:

You’re over 65, or have a preexisting condition

You’re a first responder, K-12 teacher, or daycare worker

You are homeless, a food service worker, public transit or mail carrier

Group 1b includes tens of thousands of Virginians.

As of Monday afternoon, none of the health districts in the seven cities of Hampton Roads had officially moved into the next phase of vaccinations, group 1b, although some — such as Chesapeake Public Schools — had started vaccinating teachers.

Only two health districts in our region have officially moved on: the Eastern Shore and Gloucester County in the Three Rivers Health District. Last week, 11 health districts began phase 1b vaccinations, mostly in western and northern Virginia.

The Three Rivers Health District will start vaccinating next week. The district posted that it is working with schools now to arrange appointments for faculty.

Every health district’s distribution will be different, so you’ll need to check with the health department where you live to see when you’re eligible.

On the Eastern Shore, if your job puts you into group 1b, ask your employer about shots. The district said most people will get them through work clinics.

If you are 75 years of age or over, contact your primary care physician. If you don’t have one, Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc will give you a vaccine.

If you are a patient with a preexisting condition who sees a Riverside or Bon Secours physician, they will contact you.

For others who qualify, they posted they are”working very hard to bring medical practices and pharmacies on line to offer vaccinations.”

There’s no word on exactly when other districts will be ready to move on, but state officials believe most should be ready by the end of the month. The question is, will they have enough doses of the vaccine to meet the demand?

One health director told 10 On Your Side that vaccine orders have been cut by 25%, and they’re working to get more.

Those in the Three Rivers Health District can call the Three Rivers Health District COVID-19 resource center for more information at 804-824-2733. Employers who have workers in group 1b who do not have a plan in place yet can contact the Eastern Shore Health District at 757-787-5880 to coordinate a vaccination clinic.