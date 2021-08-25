Healthcare organizations in Hampton Roads to require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Several healthcare organizations in Hampton Roads have expanded their vaccination policies and are now requiring all team members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a statement from Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters Health System, Riverside Health System and Sentara Healthcare Wednesday afternoon, all announced that they will now require all team members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 18, 2021.

Now that the FDA has approved at least one of the vaccines, employees will have 8 weeks from now to be fully vaccinated.

The announcement comes after the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association supported COVID-19 requirements for all hospital and health system employees on July 18.

In the statement, healthcare officials say that as the community’s front-line defense against COVID-19, healthcare providers have “a moral and ethical responsibility” to protect the health of their team members, patients, residents, and communities

Bon Secours will also now require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Bon Secours officials say they plan to implement the requirement for all associates and providers physically based in Hampton Roads to be vaccinated.

Currently, several health systems and organizations such as the Catholic Health Association, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, and the American Nurses Association all support health care workers receiving vaccinations

“This decision is based on our firm belief, grounded in scientific evidence, that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh any potential risks,” the statement says.

The effective date for the vaccine requirements has not yet been determined, however, officials say it will most likely be this fall.