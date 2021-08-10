Health officials to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Virginia Beach Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials in Virginia Beach are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for free on Wednesday.
The event will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church which is located at 5549 Indian River Road.
Residents who show up will have the option between COVID-19 vaccines Johnson & Johnson (one dose), Moderna (first and second dose), and Pfizer (first and second dose). Appointments are encouraged, however, walk-ins will be accepted.
Children under 18 will receive the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. To schedule an appointment, click here.