Health officials to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Virginia Beach Wednesday

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there’s growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials in Virginia Beach are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for free on Wednesday.

The event will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church which is located at 5549 Indian River Road.

Residents who show up will have the option between COVID-19 vaccines Johnson & Johnson (one dose), Moderna (first and second dose), and Pfizer (first and second dose). Appointments are encouraged, however, walk-ins will be accepted.



Children under 18 will receive the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. To schedule an appointment, click here.