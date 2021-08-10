Health officials to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Virginia Beach Wednesday

COVID-19 Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there’s growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials in Virginia Beach are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for free on Wednesday.

The event will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church which is located at 5549 Indian River Road.

Residents who show up will have the option between COVID-19 vaccines Johnson & Johnson (one dose), Moderna (first and second dose), and Pfizer (first and second dose). Appointments are encouraged, however, walk-ins will be accepted.

Children under 18 will receive the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. To schedule an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Senatara COVID-19 Infographic (Dec. 2020)

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10