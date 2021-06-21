Health officials offering COVID-19 vaccine during family fair at Greenbrier Mall

An employee of beverage maker Suntory takes a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot at their office building as the company began its workplace vaccination Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tokyo. Thousands of Japanese companies began distributing COVID-19 vaccines to workers and their families Monday in an employer-led drive reaching more than 13 million people that aims to rev up the nation’s slow vaccine rollout. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake health officials are offering COVID-19 vaccines along with food and prizes during a family fair.

The fair is slated for 3 p.m. till 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, at Greenbrier Mall. Health officials will be administering Pfizer vaccines for anyone 12 years old and above. Minors must have a parent present. Health officials are also administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those 18 years and above.

Participants are welcomed to attend for food, get vaccinated, and win prizes.