Health officials offering COVID-19 vaccine during family fair at Greenbrier Mall

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake health officials are offering COVID-19 vaccines along with food and prizes during a family fair.

The fair is slated for 3 p.m. till 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, at Greenbrier Mall. Health officials will be administering Pfizer vaccines for anyone 12 years old and above. Minors must have a parent present. Health officials are also administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those 18 years and above.

Participants are welcomed to attend for food, get vaccinated, and win prizes.

