Haven’t gotten a vaccine? You may need to update your pre-registration info to avoid delays

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you’ve pre-registered for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Virginia Department of Health but haven’t gotten your shot, you might need to update your information to make sure your appointment isn’t delayed.

VDH is recommending you to double check to make sure all of your information is completely filled out. VDH says it recently added questions to its pre-registration form, and if your record is missing this info it could delay your shot.

Verifying and updating your record will not change your pre-registration date and bump you down in line, VDH emphasized.

To check your status online, go to https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/, select verify and update your record, then follow the instructions.

If you don’t have a computer or internet, you can call (877) 829-4682 to check your status. The call center is available 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and available in English and Spanish, and 100-plus other languages.

Virginia is ramping up vaccinations, but is still currently in phase 1b due to limited supply. However Virginia is expected to open up vaccinations to more people soon, with vaccinations expected to be available to everyone by the end of May.

People on the pre-registration list will be sorted by district and by age, focusing on age 65-plus population.

People will get appointments one of three ways:

They will be scheduled by the pharmacy themselves. Pharmacies will go down list and schedule appointments by either email or phone They will be scheduled by the local health department, which will go down the list and use the pharmacy scheduler tool to make appointments that way. They will be called by the 877-VAX-IN-VA outbound call.

Over 100 physical pharmacy locations are now administering vaccines in Virginia. Most are offering theirs in-store like CVS and Walgreens, but Walmart is holding off-site community clinics.

CVS and pharmacies falling under the ownership of Albertsons (Safeway) are still using their own system to register Virginians over the age of 65. So you might want to check continually check their websites for a chance to get a vaccine quicker.

