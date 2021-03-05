Hampton VAMC to administer J&J one-shot COVID-19 vaccine to veterans, opens 2 clinic locations

FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center (Hampton VAMC) announced it will begin administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination as well as opening two clinic locations.

The Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single-shot dose vaccinations for veterans began March 5.

“In addition to Moderna, Hampton is eager to be able to offer a third highly effective vaccine to more veterans,” said John Rogers, Public Affairs Officer. “This one-dose vaccine will help us reach our ultimate goal of offering COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

As of Friday, officials in Hampton say they have provided Moderna COVID-19 vaccine first doses to more than 6,702 veterans, employees, and federal partners — and both doses to more than 3,881 of these individuals.

Veterans who are enrolled and receiving health care in Virginia are eligible to get the vaccine when their facility has vaccine supply and reaches their risk category.

Veterans are required to enroll with the VA in order to receive health care. However, to receive care in Virginia, enrollees must meet certain eligibility requirements under current law, which may include income limits.

VAMC says that in accordance with CDC guidelines, they are currently offering vaccinations to enrolled veterans 75 years old and older, as well as, veterans ages 65 years and older with certain underlying health conditions.

CLINICS

Hampton VAMC will begin administering Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on March 8, at the Hampton University Convocation Center.

Additionally, on March 15, Hampton VAMC will begin vaccinations at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 5728 Bartee Drive in Norfolk.

To schedule an appointment, dial 7500. Officials say that Hampton VAMC will use text (VEText) messages for vaccination schedules.

Individuals are asked to verify the cell phone listed in their medical profile. To add or update your cell phone within your profile, select option 4 for enrollment.

Veterans can get the latest information and sign up to receive updates on the VA’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.