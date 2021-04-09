Hampton VA opens up vaccinations to all veterans, spouses and caregivers

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton VA is now providing COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans, and their spouses and caregivers participating in the VA’s General Caregiver Support Services program.

The VA says vaccinations are by appointment only and demand is still higher than supply. Veterans can call 757-722-9961 ext. 7500 to set up an appointment for shot clinics at Hampton University, Chesapeake CBOC and the Norfolk VFW.

Appointments can also be scheduled to responding to a VEText, which come from 53079 .

You’ll also have to register ahead at www.va.gov.

Eligible recipients:

Veterans

Anyone who served in the U.S. military is eligible

Spouses of a Veteran; To include marriage, same-sex, and common-law marriages

Caregivers of a Veteran

An employee, family member, or friend who provides care to the veteran; including but not limited to, personal needs like feeding, bathing, dressing, shopping, or transportation

Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of

Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits

The Moderna vaccine (2 shots) is being offered at the Hampton University Convocation Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and at the Chesapeake Outpatient Clinic on Tuesdays and Fridays 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being offered on Tuesdays and Fridays 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) at 5728 Bartee Drive in Norfolk, and on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. through noon at building 114 on Hampton’s Main Campus.

