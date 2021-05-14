Hampton VA Health Care System opening up vaccine walk-ins

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Veterans Affairs Heath Care System has opened up COVID-19 vaccine walk-ins for all veterans, spouses and caregivers.

Vaccines are also still available by appointment.

Veterans can call 757-722-9961 extension 7500 to set up an appointment for shot clinics at Hampton University, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Albemarle CBOCs and Norfolk VFW.

Veterans can also respond to the VEText to schedule a vaccination. Text messages will always come from 53079.

Locations

Moderna vaccine (2 shots required) is being offered at Hampton University Convocation Center Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second location will be at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 5728 Bartee Drive, Norfolk VA and on Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Janssen (J&J) vaccine (1 dose) is being offered at Hampton VA Medical Center, Infusion Clinic (GB130) 8 a.m. to noon. It will also be offered at the following outpatient clinics Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Chesapeake Albemarle (Elizabeth City) Virginia Beach clinics

