Hampton University partners with VDH, health districts to vaccinate 500 people Saturday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University plans to vaccinate 500 people at its Convocation Center Saturday.

The university has partnered with the Virginia Department of Health Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts to run the vaccine clinic.

It is only open select individuals who pre-registered with the state health department and select HU staff members who fall in Phase 1b of vaccine distribution.

The people who will be vaccinated Saturday have already been contacted via email to schedule their vaccination time.

“I’m just as happy as I can be that our ‘Home by the Sea’ is joining the fight to end the pandemic with the opening of the Hampton University Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic,” said Dr. William R.

Harvey, president of Hampton University. “It has always been Hampton’s mission and responsibility to serve our community and now with these vaccines our faculty and students will administer this much-needed life-saving vaccine to the community. Hampton University is dedicated to impacting our larger community in and outside of the classroom. Our ultimate goal is to promote character building, community service, and cultural awareness – key qualities for students’ success at Hampton University and beyond.”

The clinic will be led by Vice President for Research Dr. Michelle Penn-Marshall and managed by the Schools of Pharmacy and nursing.

The clinic is for first dose appointments only and is operating on two shifts: from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3:45 p.m.