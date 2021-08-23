Hampton University mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for September

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University has released the calendar for mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics in September.

Hampton University’s mobile health clinic will make stops at least a dozen days during the month at various community centers, events and churches in the region.

To find another vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’swebsite and CDC’s website.