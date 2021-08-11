Hampton University mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for August

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University has released the calendar for mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics in August.

Hampton University’s mobile health clinic will make stops most days of the month at various community centers and churches.

To find another vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’swebsite and CDC’s website.