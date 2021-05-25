Hampton University holding mobile COVID-19 vaccine, testing clinics this week

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University is holding three COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine and testing clinics through its new Hampton University Mobile Health Unit this week in Norfolk.

The clinics are for ages 12 and up. They run from 4-7 p.m. from Tuesday through Thursday and are at different locations.

Tuesday’s event was at Calvert Square Envision Center Basketball Courts in Norfolk.

Wednesday’s clinic will be held at Oakleaf Forest Basketball Courts in Norfolk.

Thursday’s will be Young Terrace Foodbank Hub in Norfolk.

Fresh produce will be distributed by the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia at those locations. There will be games, resources and raffle prizes. The first 100 people to get vaccinated on each day will receive a $10 gift card.

People need to bring an ID to the event, wear their masks and ensure they’re social distancing.

Second doses will be gievn June 15-17.

Registration is encouraged, although not necessary. Vaccines are limited for those who don’t register ahead of time.

To register for the event, open the flyer below and scan one of the QR codes using the camera on a cell phone.

For more information, call 757-314-1533.