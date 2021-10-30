Hampton University Health Mobile Unit to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Nov. 3

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University’s Health Mobile Unit is hosting another vaccine clinic the first week of November.

The vaccine clinic is set for Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Friendship Baptist Church which is located at 1135 37th Street in Newport News.

The mobile unit will provide first and second vaccine doses.

