Hampton schools holding first-dose COVID vaccine clinic Jan. 15

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools will host a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Hampton students age 5 and older, their families and all Hampton schools staff on Jan. 15.
The clinic will be held Saturday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Hampton High School cafeteria, 1491 W Queen Street in Hampton.
Those over 18 will be able to get the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-17 and 5-11 will also be available.
Preregistration is required for the clinic.
Register below:
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
