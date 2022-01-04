Hampton schools holding first-dose COVID vaccine clinic Jan. 15

FILE – In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools will host a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Hampton students age 5 and older, their families and all Hampton schools staff on Jan. 15.

The clinic will be held Saturday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Hampton High School cafeteria, 1491 W Queen Street in Hampton.

Those over 18 will be able to get the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-17 and 5-11 will also be available.

Preregistration is required for the clinic.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.