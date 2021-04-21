Hampton Roads vaccination sites keep busy delivering COVID-19 shots

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — With all adults now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, clinics are staying busy administering thousands of shots daily.

As more people are looking to get shots in their arms, officials want to make use of smaller neighborhood sites to try to bring vaccinations closer to people at home.

Stephanie Jackson from Norfolk says she’s excited to finally see her family out west after not seeing them in over two years.

She just got her second shot Wednesday at the Military Circle vaccination site, but was unsure about getting the shot at first.

“What was in it, how it reacts to everybody because you know, it doesn’t react the same to everyone,” she said. “So I just was kind of nervous about that.”

She says the process at Military Circle says speaking with friends and family convinced her to do it and recommends doing the research if you’re also unsure like she was.

“Just take a look at what the shot has to offer, what it really means to you, do you think you can actually handle this without any type of problems,” she said. “And just pay attention to it.”

Military Circle Deputy Site Lead Auvergene Larry says Jackson’s concerns aren’t uncommon, as more people express hesitancy before getting the shot.

Daily, they have teams out in the community going door-to-door talking to people about the vaccine to stop misinformation and encourage them to get vaccinated.

“A lot of questions that we’re getting with the people in the field is they ask, ‘Did you get the vaccination?’ And our staff has received it and they want to know what those reactions are,” said Larry.

Their one-on-one conversations with the community about the vaccine and its effects have made people more comfortable about getting it.

Walk-in appointments also make it even easier and more comfortable for people to get in line.

“We have started doing a lot of outreach in the various communities,” she said. “They have pretty much completed Norfolk. Today they’re in Virginia Beach and then we’ll be moving into Chesapeake.”

Public health officials say more of those vaccinations sites are going to be popping up across Hampton Roads, including one in Virginia Beach this weekend.

FEMA officials say a clinic will be held at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 and from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, April 25.

The site will also accept walk-in appointments both days.