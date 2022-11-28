PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Have you gotten a text reminder about your COVID-19 Bivalent booster? There’s a good chance it was from the Virginia Department of Health.

On Monday, VDH began sending residents aged 50+ in the Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Three Rivers, and Virginia Beach Health Districts text or voice messages reminding them that they are eligible for the COVID-19 Bivalent booster.

Members will only receive a message if records indicate they are eligible for, but have not yet received a bivalent booster.

Free bivalent boosters are now available at many locations, including health care providers, local pharmacies, and health departments around the state.

You can schedule an appointment at https://vaccines.gov/ or call (877) 829-4682.

Health officials say residents do not need to wait for this notification to get a bivalent booster.