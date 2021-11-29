Hampton Roads museums offering free admissions along with COVID-19 vaccines

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Several Hampton Roads Museums are giving free admission along with COVID-19 vaccines for the holiday season.

Local healthcare officials will host the vaccine clinics at several museums in Hampton Roads to get more families vaccinated.

The vaccine campaign entails free admission for families and friends that get vaccinated. In addition, residents who renew or enroll in a Health Insurance Marketplace plan or Medicaid will also get free admission.

Flu shots and COVID rapid testing will also be offered along with face painting, arts and crafts and a suprise appearance from Santa Claus.

The museums and scheduled vaccine events are as follows:

Virginia Living Museum Newport News Sunday Dec 5 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Virginia Air & Space Museum Hampton Sunday, Dec. 12 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Children’s Museum Portsmouth Sunday, Dec. 19 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

