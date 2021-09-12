Hampton Roads localities announce latest COVID-19 vaccine clinics

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. New U.S. studies released on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 show COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective, especially against hospitalizations and death, even against the extra-contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) As of Saturday night, reports states that the United States has crossed the 41 million COVID-19 case milestone.



At a time when Covid cases have increased this summer, President Joe Biden announced several new mandates to combat that rise last week.

The president issued executive orders requiring vaccinations among executive branch workers and federal contractors.



His administration is also requiring vaccines for health care workers in facilities that get Medicare and Medicaid funding. And he announced that all employers with 100+ employees must either mandate vaccines or test weekly.

With these new mandates and the recent surge in mind 10 On Your Side has a look at some of the COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week in Hampton Roads.



Tomorrow in Suffolk there’s a vaccination clinic at the Family YMCA off Godwin Boulevard. They’ll administer 1st and 2nd doses of the Pfizer vaccine. That’s from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



The Virginia Department of Health will continue to offer free testing at the Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

Vaccinations will be available Tuesday through Thursday. This also includes a 3rd dose for the immunocompromised. Over 600 people got their shot the site the previous week.

Lastly, the Chesapeake Health Department is also hosting a COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic on Thursday.

It’s at the South Norfolk Memorial Library from 3 to 7 in the evening. They’ll be offering first, second, and third doses of the vaccine.