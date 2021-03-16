Hampton Roads faith leaders meeting to help vaccinate community

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Faith leaders across Hampton Roads are meeting weekly to help vaccinate the community.

On Tuesday, the fifth “Get Out the Vaccine” virtual event was held to help inform community and faith leaders about the fight against COVID-19 and what they can do to help.

“The faith community is a big part in making sure the community gets vaccinated,” said Gaylene Kanoyton, who is the president of Celebrate Health which puts on the events.

Kanoyton says the 30-minute talks were started to help give faith leaders vital information that wasn’t trickling down to them.

Those like Dr. Danny Avula, who is Virginia’s vaccination coordinator, and other state and health officials have attended previous meetings.

“It’s important that faith leaders are connected and get leaders connected to help volunteer, help getting health care professionals to vaccinate, and making sure we have equity in access to the health distribution as well. Information is key to all of this,” Kanoyton said.

Tuesday’s discussion featured Dr. Janice Underwood, the commonwealth’s first chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer.

She discussed how her office is working to promote equity among vaccination allocation especially with the opening of three mass distribution sites in Portsmouth, Danville, and Petersburg.

Underwood says the sites are located in cities with the most vulnerable populations and were also selected due to hospitalization rates and deaths.

The state is working to get more semi-permanent sites up, according to Underwood, and that’s where the help from the faith community comes in.

“We want to stay in contact with faith leaders, diverse faith leaders, because we know you carry the trust of your community but we don’t want to just use you,” she told the group.

Underwood says she knew how important clergy has been during COVID-19 whether it’s with funerals or hospital visits because of seeing it first hand with her own family.

The faith community has been also important in setting up vaccination sites for the Black community.

Faith leaders were also recently added to the 1b category for vaccinations.

Underwood talked about plans to have a hybrid model of distribution that wouldn’t just include appointments only and have sites up and open for multiple days.

FEMA is also building a vaccination site in Norfolk, according to Underwood, and American Sign Language options will also be added to vaccine registration help.

“There’s a lot of exciting things happening,” she said.