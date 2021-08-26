Hampton Roads area COVID-19 vaccination clinics seeing an uptick

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Public health officials say they’ve seen an increase in the number of people coming to get vaccinated against COVID-19 over the last week.

The Military Circle vaccination site in Norfolk added more days to its calendar for people to get the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson shots.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency ran the site earlier this year but in June, the Virginia Department of Health along with the cities of Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake continued to provide vaccinations at the site.

Kimi Stevens, spokeswoman for the Chesapeake Health Department, says they’ve seen an exponential increase in people coming in to get their shots over the last week and it could be due to people going back to school.

“I work in the school system, so it’s very important because I’m exposed to a lot of different people,” said Sharon Brown, who was there Thursday for her second shot. “I don’t want anything from them. I don’t want to give off anything to them.”

Volunteers told 10 On Your Side that people were lined up waiting for the doors to open.

“I did not expect to see that many people because on the news they’ve been talking about so many people need to see their shots, but the surge is high so I guess people are responding,” Brown said.

Some like LaFire Faucette were brought by their job to get their vaccines.

“There’s a bunch of vaccinations we had to get to be enrolled in school, so why not get the vaccine to keep everybody safe?” she said.

Faucette says she had been skeptical of getting the vaccine but the FDA approval of Pzifer earlier this week helped her make her decision.

“I don’t have any conspiracy theories or anything but I was worried. I didn’t personally need it. My immune system is strong. I don’t have any other health conditions. Now that it’s FDA approved, I feel like it’s going to become mandatory so I’d already go and get it,” she said.

Brown believes more people will also show up to get their vaccines now the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the vaccine amid surging case numbers.

“I think people should go out and get their shot. If you’re apprehensive, you need to go out there and protect others,” she said.

The clinic also started providing COVID-19 testing this week.

Stevens says around 145 people came out to get tested on Wednesday.

She also encourages and wants to remind people to be nice to each other and the public health officials who are helping at clinics because some who are coming to get vaccinated have been hostile.

To sign up to get a vaccine, click here.