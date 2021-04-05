Hampton, Peninsula health districts move to phase 1c

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton and Peninsula health districts are now in phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccinations as of Monday, April 5.

The districts will still prioritized anyone in phases 1a and 1b who haven’t gotten their vaccine yet. There will be overlap, health officials say, and appointment scheduling for workers in 1c will officially begin on Tuesday, April 6.

The Peninsula Health District includes Newport News, York County, Poquoson, James City County and Williamsburg.

People who work in the following broad job fields qualify for phase 1c:

Energy: Electric industry, petroleum industry (including gas station workers), natural gas industry, and renewable energy

Electric industry, petroleum industry (including gas station workers), natural gas industry, and renewable energy Water, wastewater, and waste removal: Water and utility, recycling removal, plumbers

Water and utility, recycling removal, plumbers Housing and construction: Hotel (traveler accommodations), HVAC technicians, hardware stores and similar retail stores, housing construction, house painters, electricians, housing and real estate services

Hotel (traveler accommodations), HVAC technicians, hardware stores and similar retail stores, housing construction, house painters, electricians, housing and real estate services Food Service: Restaurant (servers and back of house)

Restaurant (servers and back of house) Transportation and Logistics: Shipyard, maritime, welcome center, road construction industry, air traffic controllers and TSA, airline pilots, flight crews, airline ground crews, airport personnel, car retail and repair

Shipyard, maritime, welcome center, road construction industry, air traffic controllers and TSA, airline pilots, flight crews, airline ground crews, airport personnel, car retail and repair Institutions of Higher Education: Faculty and staff

Faculty and staff Finance: Insurance carriers and related activities, accounting, tax preparation, bookkeeping and payroll services

Insurance carriers and related activities, accounting, tax preparation, bookkeeping and payroll services Information Technology and Communication: Internet/cell phone technicians, workers responsible for infrastructure construction or restoration, data center operators

Internet/cell phone technicians, workers responsible for infrastructure construction or restoration, data center operators Legal Services: Workers supporting operations of the judicial system, including lawyers and others providing legal assistance. (Note: judges and judicial workers are included in the “Continuity of Government” group in Phase 1b.)

Workers supporting operations of the judicial system, including lawyers and others providing legal assistance. (Note: judges and judicial workers are included in the “Continuity of Government” group in Phase 1b.) Public Safety: Engineers, emergency communication centers

Engineers, emergency communication centers Hair Stylists: Barbers, stylists, hairdressers

To get an appointment for a vaccine, you’ll have to be pre-registered at https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/.

