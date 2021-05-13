Hampton Coliseum clinic to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 12-15

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Coliseum clinic will now offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15, beginning this Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advisory panel on Wednesday voted to back the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children in this age group.

The Hampton Coliseum clinic recommends you reserve a time. You can make an appointment at this link. Walk-ups will be accepted, though.

The clinic is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. A parent or guardian must accompany a minor. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those 12-17 years old.

Meanwhile, Hampton City Schools is working with the health department to offer the vaccine to eligible students at HCS facilities. They are conducting a survey now through Monday, May 17. Click here for more information.