Hampton church to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic every Friday until Dec. 31

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials hosted COVID-19 vaccine clinics over the weekend in Hampton Roads.
One of the vaccine clinics was at Sixth Mount Zion Temple, located at 3100 Butternut Drive in Hampton. The clinic began on Friday, Nov. 12, however the clinics will be held every Friday at the same location until Dec. 31. The second clinic was held at St. Joseph AME Zion on Sunday.
The clinic at Sixth Mount Zion Temple will be held from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. every Friday.
