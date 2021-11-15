Hampton church to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic every Friday until Dec. 31

Leo Hahn, 11, gets the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. Last week, U.S. health officials gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a milestone that opened a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 5. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials hosted COVID-19 vaccine clinics over the weekend in Hampton Roads.

One of the vaccine clinics was at Sixth Mount Zion Temple, located at 3100 Butternut Drive in Hampton. The clinic began on Friday, Nov. 12, however the clinics will be held every Friday at the same location until Dec. 31. The second clinic was held at St. Joseph AME Zion on Sunday.

The clinic at Sixth Mount Zion Temple will be held from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. every Friday.