Hampton and Peninsula health districts moving to phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations, locations switching from J&J vaccines

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, a man receives a COVID-19 vaccine in North Las Vegas. Catholic leaders in New Orleans and St. Louis are advising Catholics that the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is “morally compromised” because it’s produced using cell lines developed from aborted fetuses. Archdiocese statements in each city say Catholics should choose coronavirus vaccines made by Moderna or Pfizer — if they are available. Johnson & Johnson stresses in a statement Tuesday, March 2, that no fetal tissue is used in the vaccine. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton and Peninsula health districts will officially start vaccinating people in the general public starting on Wednesday, April 14.

The health districts include Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County.

“We are pleased with the progress we have made in vaccinations in our community and look forward to expanding the vaccination opportunities to the general population,” said Dr. Natasha Dwamena, MD, MPH, FACOG, Health Director for both Districts. “We will continue ongoing outreach efforts to provide access to the vulnerable populations in our communities that may still remain unregistered but want to be vaccinated.”

You’ll need to be pre-registered to be contacted for an appointment, however you can go to https://vaccinefinder.org/search/ to find and schedule vaccine appointments without being pre-registered, officials say.

People who were scheduled to receive Johnson & Johnson vaccines, such as those at Christopher Newport University and in Williamsburg, will now get other vaccines after J&J vaccines were paused due to 6 women out of about 7 million vaccine recipients developing a rare disorder that involves blood clots.

The White House says there’s enough supply of Pfizer and Moderna available to keep pace at 3 million vaccinations per day, and those set to get the J&J will be rescheduled to receive Pfizer and Moderna.

J&J vaccines account for less than 5% administered shots to date.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682).