Hague Pharmacy team making big vaccination impact in Hampton Roads

In Hampton Roads, a smaller locally- and family-owned pharmacy vaccination effort is underway.

Patients have compared Hague Pharmacy vaccine clinics, to Chick-fil-A drive-thrus– effective and quick.

“Some of us have worked pretty long hours, on average 19- to 20-hour days for the last 50 days,” said CEO and Co-Owner of Hague Pharmacy and InClinic Rx Dr. Ritesh Patel.

Patel owns the Hague Pharmacy in the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk. Their parent company, InClinic Rx, also runs two others in North Carolina.

From churches, to schools and section 8 housing, they’re busy setting up clinics in easy-to-get places for the underserved and elderly.

“I think we forget patients that live in these communities more than likely have to catch a bus,” said Patel.

Patel says to-date they’ve helped with about 15,000 vaccinations. About 11,000 of those are in Hampton Roads.

“I know Chesapeake is starting to get into the 32-35% range with adults being vaccinated already. I feel we really need to target the City of Norfolk in getting all the churches that are around to be involved in the next couple of weeks to get clinics on a daily basis or at least on the weekends,” said Patel.

They’re working clinics during the week and on weekends with easily over a thousand appointments per clinic. He says they work with the cities on the pre-registered patient lists versus straight from the state website.

“The challenge is, it’s not updated as regularly just because of the nature of what’s happening on a daily basis. It’s hard to trust that list because a lot of times those patients may have received that vaccine a day ago or that morning, so we try our best to push information through the City of Norfolk, City of Chesapeake who mirror that list, ” Patel stated.

On average, he says about 10-15%of those with appointments don’t show up. Then they call people from a waiting list.

“What’s amazing is the minute we have the slots like when we did the 2,500 slots at the Hindu Temple, we had almost 200 people line up within an hour when we told them we had extra vaccines,” he said.

Patel says sometime in the next two weeks or so, they’ll be setting up a daily drive-thru clinic in the evening hours at the CHKD medical tower.

He says they don’t plan on taking their foot off the gas anytime soon.

“We are truly blessed to have a team who has put their families and everybody else on hold and go to task with getting these vaccines out,” said Patel.

Patel says next week they plan on doing another big clinic at the Hindu Temple in Chesapeake as well as another local church the same day.

They plan on vaccinating 4,000 people.