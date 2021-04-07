Hague Pharmacy: Around 1,000 appointments available for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from the Hague Pharmacy say they still have around 1,000 appointments available for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
If you live in Hampton Roads or included in the groups 1a and 1b for Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, you are in luck.
The Hague Pharmacy is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic the weekend of April 10 and 11.
The vaccine clinics will held the at:
Hindu Temple of Hampton Roads
- Saturday, April 10
- Located at Sampson Creek Road, Chesapeake
- 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
First Baptist Church Berkley
- Sunday, April 11
- Located at 706 West Berkley Avenue, Norfolk
- 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Health officials say they also have around 1,000 appoints still open for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
To fill out an appointment form, click here.