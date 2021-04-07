Hague Pharmacy: Around 1,000 appointments available for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

A health worker applies a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination event carried out by the Department of Health and the Voces nonprofit organization, at the Miramar Convention Center in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from the Hague Pharmacy say they still have around 1,000 appointments available for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

If you live in Hampton Roads or included in the groups 1a and 1b for Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, you are in luck.

The Hague Pharmacy is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic the weekend of April 10 and 11.

The vaccine clinics will held the at:

Hindu Temple of Hampton Roads

  • Saturday, April 10
  • Located at Sampson Creek Road, Chesapeake
  • 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

First Baptist Church Berkley

  • Sunday, April 11
  • Located at 706 West Berkley Avenue, Norfolk
  • 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Health officials say they also have around 1,000 appoints still open for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

