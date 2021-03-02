Group 4 becomes eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in NC on March 24

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina is moving to vaccinate those in Group 4 against COVID-19 beginning on March 24.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Group 4 is composed of adults 16-64 years old at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness. People experiencing homelessness, and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated are included.

This population includes anyone with conditions that have been identified by the CDC as increasing risk for severe COVID-19 illness: