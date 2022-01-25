Groomed for Greatness Vaccine Clinic hosting COVID-19 vaccine and test clinics in Norfolk

How long do at-home COVID-19 test kits last? (Getty)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials in Norfolk are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and testing.

Groomed for Greatness Vaccine Clinic is offering free COVID-19 testing and vaccines at their clinic which is located at 1711 Church Street, Suite C, Norfolk 23504.

The clinics will be held Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Health officials will be administering rapid COVID tests with results available in 15 minutes.

The clinic is also hosting a vaccination clinic at Norfolk State University on Jan. 19 on campus.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.