Groomed for Greatness Vaccine Clinic hosting COVID-19 vaccine and test clinics in Norfolk

COVID-19 Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

How long do at-home COVID-19 test kits last? (Getty)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials in Norfolk are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and testing.

Groomed for Greatness Vaccine Clinic is offering free COVID-19 testing and vaccines at their clinic which is located at 1711 Church Street, Suite C, Norfolk 23504.

The clinics will be held Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Health officials will be administering rapid COVID tests with results available in 15 minutes.

The clinic is also hosting a vaccination clinic at Norfolk State University on Jan. 19 on campus.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Senatara COVID-19 Infographic (Dec. 2020)

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10