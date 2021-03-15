Governor and First Lady Northam receive COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam both received the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

Both received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered by members of the Virginia National Guard. The national guard was deployed to help out state health officials with COVID-19 logistics along with administering the COVID-19 vaccine and tests.

Around 325 Virginia National Guard soldiers and airmen will be operating at 5 mobile vaccination teams across the state. Each mobile team is expected to provide a capacity of up to 250 vaccinations per day.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia is currently administering an average of 53,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine a day. There have been 2.7 million doses given to date.

“Pam and I are thrilled to do our part by getting vaccinated, and I hope every Virginian will do the same when their turn comes,” said Northam. “These vaccines are safe, effective, and our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic.”