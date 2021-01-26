Gov. Northam to hold briefing Wednesday with update on Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side has confirmed Gov. Ralph Northam will hold a news conference Wednesday with an update on Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
The briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be available to view on WAVY TV 10, WAVY.com and on Facebook.
The governor’s administration has faced heavy criticism for the sluggish rollout of the vaccine. Press secretary Alena Yarmosky told 10 On Your Side Tuesday they point to three factors for the difficulties.
- Data entry issues
- Allocation to the federal partnership responsible for vaccinating long-term care facilities
- Some providers who are continuing to save shots for future use
Yarmosky said Virginia is close to meeting the governor’s goal of 25,000 shots per day, which is more than twice as many as were being distributed two weeks ago.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows, as of Jan. 26, an average of 24,790 doses a day.
During Wednesday’s briefing, the governor is expected to outline steps his administration is taking to improve the vaccine distribution efforts.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
