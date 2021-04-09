Gov. Northam visits VB vaccine clinic, says mission to vaccinate Virginia is making progress

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The mission to get Virginia vaccinated is making steady progress.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam toured the community vaccination clinic at Kempsville Recreation Center in Virginia Beach on Friday.

He said he hopes all adults who want a shot will be vaccinated by the end of May.

Virginia Beach officials also announced there will be some walk-in opportunities at the convention center starting next week.

We’re told more than 900 people got their dose at Friday’s vaccination clinic.

Northam thanked staff and volunteers for their role in the fight against coronavirus.

“I just encourage everybody that’s watching today to know that we have three safe and effective vaccines,” Northam said. “That’s the way we’re going to put this behind us.”

More than 4.5 million shots have been administered in Virginia, and close to 20% of the population is fully vaccinated. As the states moves into Phase 2, Northam said they’re looking ahead.

“We hope to hear from the FDA that the Pfizer vaccine will be approved for 12 and above,” he said.

Meanwhile, Virginia Beach will be offering walk-in opportunities at the convention center on Monday and Thursday next week, while supplies last.

“If you show up and we’re out of vaccines, we will make an appointment for you right then and there to come back on another opportunity,” said EMS Chief Ed Brazzle.

They prefer people register for appointments so you’re encouraged to do that through the state portal if you can.

“Tell your friends, family, neighbors if you’re 16 and above, don’t wait. It’s time to get a shot — sign up,” Brazzle said.

If you want to get the vaccine, you can still register to get on the state’s vaccination list at https://vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN VA (1-877-829-4682), 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. If you’re eligible, you’ll be contacted for an appointment.