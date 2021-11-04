Gov. Cooper shows support for federal vaccination mandate for large employers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper threw his support behind the federal government’s new rule requiring Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly.

The new requirements are the Biden administration’s boldest move yet to persuade reluctant Americans to finally get a vaccine that has been widely available for months — or face financial consequences.

This rule covers 84 million employees.

The Biden administration says 70 percent of all adult Americans are now fully vaccinated. The new rules are aimed at the tens of millions who remain unvaccinated.

“We need to get more people vaccinated. To move past this pandemic, we’ve got to get more shots and arms so we are supportive and are continuing to work with businesses across our state to get more of their employees vaccinated, not only for the protection of their employees but for their customers and their families,” Cooper said.

Cooper’s comments were made as he visited Chapel Hill Pediatrics and Adolescents on Thursday to tour the children’s vaccination site.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations will force the companies to require that unvaccinated workers test negative for COVID-19 at least once a week and wear a mask while in the workplace.

OSHA left open the possibility of expanding the requirement to smaller businesses.