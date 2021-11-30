Gloucester County Public Schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester County Public Schools is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday.

The vaccine clinic will be held at Thomas Calhoun Walker Education Center Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Local health officials will be giving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as well as administering test screening to children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.