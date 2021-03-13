‘Get Out The Vaccine’: Dr. Janice Underwood to virtually discuss mass distribution efforts with community, local faith leaders

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- About 600 seniors received their initial dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Saturday.

JenCare Medical Center clients received the vaccine, through a partnership with the Norfolk Health Department, First Baptist Church, and Murray center.

Dr. Lisa Price-Stevens, JenCare Chief Medical Officer said the focus is on seniors 65 and up. Plus, those living in underserved communities.

"We're just trying to do our part."

JenCare Medical has five facilities in the Hampton Roads area, all in areas of need, and the center provides healthcare to 8,000 people.

"The whole thing is to remove barriers. We don't want folks to have to travel far to get this. We are going to come right here to the community to give the people what they need," said Price-Stevens.