‘Get Out The Vaccine’: Dr. Janice Underwood to virtually discuss mass distribution efforts with community, local faith leaders

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Dr. Janice Underwood is expected to hold a 30-minute virtual discussion with local faith leaders and the community on upcoming mass vaccine clinics.
The event, G.O.T.V (Get Out The Vaccine ) – Faith Leaders Unite to Fight COVID-19, will be held Tuesday, March 16 from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Guests are asked to login in at 9:45 a.m.
In attendance will be:
- Dr. Janice Underwood, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer – Office of Gov. Ralph Northam
- Dr. Tremayne Johnson, President of Concerned Clergy 757
- Dr. Dwight Riddick, Senior Pastor Gethsemane Baptist Church, Newport News