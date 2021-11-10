Get COVID-19 vaccine and meal coupon during vaccine clinic at Chesapeake McDonald’s location Saturday

COVID-19 Vaccine

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department has partnered with McDonald’s to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday.

The event will be held outside the McDonald’s location at 3212 Western Branch Boulevard in
Chesapeake on Saturday, November 13, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Vaccines will be free of charge, no appointments are needed, and participants will receive a coupon for
a free menu item at McDonald’s.

Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available, including the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up.

