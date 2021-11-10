Get COVID-19 vaccine and meal coupon during vaccine clinic at Chesapeake McDonald’s location Saturday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department has partnered with McDonald’s to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday.
The event will be held outside the McDonald’s location at 3212 Western Branch Boulevard in
Chesapeake on Saturday, November 13, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Vaccines will be free of charge, no appointments are needed, and participants will receive a coupon for
a free menu item at McDonald’s.
Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available, including the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.