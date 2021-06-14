Gates County offering free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on June 24

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. – The campaign to immunize America’s 17 million adolescents aged 12-to-15 kicked off in full force on May 13. The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles is working to overcome vaccine hesitancy and expand access in high risk communities with community vaccine clinics in the area. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Health officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines during an event later this month.

The vaccine event is slated for June 24 from 10 a.m. till 12 noon.

It will be held at the Gates County Public Health Department. Health officials will be administering Pfizer vaccines to anyone 12-year-old and above. Second free doses will be available at a follow-up event on July 15.

Free transportation will be available, but they must be scheduled in advance. To schedule a free ride, call (252) 357-4487.

For residents who cannot leave their home, health officials are also able to administer vaccines at your home. To schedule a home visit, call 919-227-3952 or 877-235-4210.