Frustration, anger over vaccine rollout directed toward local public health staff, volunteers

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — As people wait weeks or months for a coronavirus vaccine appointment, what was once excitement and anticipation has given away, for some, to frustration and anger.

In February, 10 On Your Side reported Western Tidewater Health District staff said they felt threatened enough to call police when residents angry about not getting appointments showed up at offices, banging on windows and pulling on doors.

In Chesapeake, health department spokesperson Kimi Stevens says she’s seen similar rage directed toward her, her colleagues and volunteers.

“It got really angry, I think people are just over it and they’re tired,” said Stevens, who began fielding ever-angrier calls, comments and emails in January, when people realized vaccine supply was very limited.

“One woman even said ‘You just want people to die so you don’t have to do your job,’” Stevens said. “Our clinic staff, our front office staff, they get the full force of it. People come in demanding, ‘I want my shot, and I want to see someone,’ and they’re angry and they want an answer right now.”

The answer, according to Stevens and every other health department official in the Hampton Roads area, is that supply just wasn’t there at the beginning of the rollout, and there is nothing local departments can do to affect that.

Health department staff over the last year have been working long hours up to seven days a week since the pandemic began, according to Stevens.

Epidemiologists, nurses and other public health professionals have rolled out contact tracing, testing and vaccine programs, all while continuing the department’s usual functions, such as mother and baby care and education and testing for other diseases.

The hours, Stevens said, they can handle. It’s the rage that’s become less bearable.

“We love to help people, that’s what public health does,” she said. “But then when we’re told, ‘You don’t care. You’re mean. You just don’t want to do your job. You’re evil,’ it just gets to you after awhile.”

Still, Stevens said she’s not trying to silence anyone. She understands the frustration and she, too, wants everyone to get their vaccine as quickly as possible.

“Please find your [elected] representatives and and be polite, but certainly express your anger, your frustration, because that’s what they’re for,” she said. “If they know how many people are frustrated and angry, maybe they can also come up with a better solution to where we don’t feel that.”