VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, health officials continue to encourage people to get vaccinated and boosted to help prevent hospitalizations and deaths. All available COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available at a free clinic hosted by the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health on Wednesday, July 20.

The clinic will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church, located at 5549 Indian River Road.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted.

Anyone between 5-17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian Wednesday.

Visit the links below to schedule your appointment time.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Vaccines for COVID-19” page at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.