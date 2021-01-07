First round of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at JBLE

COVID-19 Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Joint Base Langley-Eustis)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The first round of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Joint Base Langley-Eustis Wednesday.

First responders, mission-essential personnel, deploying forces, and individuals with serious illnesses will be among the first to receive the vaccine.

“Vaccinations will continue over the next few months, using a phased approach. Stay tuned for more information about the vaccine and distribution, as it becomes available,” the base posted to social media.

For more information about the roll-out of vaccinations across the Department of Defense, click here.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senatara COVID-19 Infographic (Dec. 2020)

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10