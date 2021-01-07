First round of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at JBLE

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The first round of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Joint Base Langley-Eustis Wednesday.

First responders, mission-essential personnel, deploying forces, and individuals with serious illnesses will be among the first to receive the vaccine.

“Vaccinations will continue over the next few months, using a phased approach. Stay tuned for more information about the vaccine and distribution, as it becomes available,” the base posted to social media.









For more information about the roll-out of vaccinations across the Department of Defense, click here.