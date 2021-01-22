First- and second-dose vaccine clinics announced for Albemarle Regional Health Service area

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Albemarle Regional Health Service has announced COVID-19 vaccine clinic dates for first and second doses in certain localities.

ARHS will be holding COVID-19 vaccine first and second dose clinics during the week of Jan. 25 to 28.

Vaccines will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis to those who are eligible. Currently, the priority vaccine groups are health care workers in group 1, and individuals over 65 years old in group 2.

First dose

ARHS will host drive-thru Moderna vaccine clinics for first doses on Jan. 27 and 28.

The health service asks that people get the vaccines only if they live in the ARHS region, which covers Pasquotank, Perquimans, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates and Hertford counties.

They also ask only people in groups 1 and 2 come to get vaccines at this time.

Second dose

ARHS will hold drive-thru Pfizer second dose clinics in Pasquotank and Currituck counties next week.

Those are only open to those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on or before Thursday, Jan. 7. People receiving the second dose will need to bring their vaccination cards from their first dose with them.

The clinics will be held on:

Pasquotank: College of The Albemarle, 1208 N Road Street, Elizabeth City, N.C. 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. on Jan. 25 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. on Jan. 26

Currituck: Maple Park, 208 Airport Road, Maple, N.C. 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. on Jan. 26



For more information, visit the Albemarle Regional Health Services website or call 252-338-WELL.