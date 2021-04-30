FEMA vaccine site at Military Circle Mall will give out J&J vaccine in May

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The one-shot Johnson & Johnson will be offered at the mass vaccination site at Military Circle Mall next month.
Although first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will halt at the FEMA-run site, the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered from May 5 through May 22.
Walk-ins are welcome, but those interested can book an appointment ahead of time at www.norfolk.gov/COVID-Vaccine-Information.
The center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. Anyone interested in receiving the vaccine must bring a document that provides proof of name, like a utility bill or pay stub.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine can only be given to those 18 and older.
