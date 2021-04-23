FEMA supporting some COVID-19 vaccine sites in Hampton Roads

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is helping with some vaccine clinics in Hampton Roads this month.

The clinics are in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News and Norfolk.

St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church (April 24 and April 25), Virginia Beach

St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church will be holding two clinics on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 25 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. without an appointment.

The church is located at 5345 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The free Pfizer vaccines will be administered at the gymnasium and there will be free onsite parking.

For more information: FEMA Ensures Equitable Access to Free COVID-19 Vaccine with Temporary Vaccination Site

First Baptist Church South Hill (April 26 to May 1), Chesapeake

The First Baptist Church South Hill at 3633 Galberry Road in Chesapeake is also giving out vaccines April 26 to May 1.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given out for free from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments aren’t necessary, but people can confirm appointments in advance if they want.

Those who want to reserve an appointment can do so at the links below:

Gethsemane Baptist Church (April 26 to April 30), Newport News

Gethsemane Baptist Church at 5405 Roanoke Avenue in Newport News is giving out vaccines from April 26 through April 30.

The free Pfizer vaccine will be given out from noon to 7 p.m. without appointments.

However, people can reserve appointments if they wish.

Military Circle Mall (April 21- 24, April 26- May 1), Norfolk

The FEMA-supported Community Vaccination Center located at Military Circle Mall be closed on Sunday, April 25, but is offering vaccines on other days.

On Monday, April 26 residents can continue receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Military Circle Mall through May 1 and second doses through May 22. The vaccination center is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome.

Visit COVID Vaccine Information for additional information.