FEMA assisting in door-to-door effort in Hampton Roads to promote COVID-19 vaccines

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A local health district is working with the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) to get more residents vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Western Tidewater Health District (WTHD), which covers the cities of Franklin and Suffolk and the counties of Isle of Wight and Southampton, is collaborating with FEMA to host a Community Information Team. The team began outreach efforts on July 9 that involve going door-to-door in neighborhoods and to businesses in the health district.

“WTHD is excited to collaborate with VDEM and FEMA to increase access to information about the COVID-19 vaccine in our communities,” said Dr. Todd Wagner, D.O., Director, Western Tidewater Health District. “While we have come far in our vaccine rollout, we are in the final stretch where every vaccination counts. The Community Information Team is one strategy of many we are implementing to reach our goal of 70 percent of adults vaccinated against COVID-19.”

According to data provided by the Virginia Department of Health as of July 14, 47.7% of the adult population in the Western Tidewater Health District has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

WTHD encourages all eligible persons to get their COVID-19 vaccine if they haven’t already.

In Virginia, the latest data shows 99.4% of COVID-19 cases are people not fully vaccinated against the virus.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org.