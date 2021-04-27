FEMA and Chesapeake leaders host no-appointment vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is still supporting its vaccine mission here in Hampton Roads with several new vaccine clinics this week.

Leaders in Chesapeake have made it so you can walk through the doors at the First Baptist Church South Hill, get your vaccine, and be out in less than 30 minutes without an appointment.

All this week, Chesapeake and FEMA leaders are inviting anyone to stop by their clinic.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Saturday, residents may come and receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Organizers say they are prepared to give out as many as 500 doses a day.

Corey DeMuro, the external affairs officer for COVID declaration for Virginia, says a big reason FEMA is holding these clinics is because they want the vaccine to be as accessible as possible.

“Not having the difficulty of technology, being able to sign up having to work around your work schedule, you can come whenever you’re available. I think that is helpful for a lot of people. And we found that having that walk-in capability has really allowed the vaccine to be accessible to more people,” she said.

Mary Bibbs helped organize the vaccine clinic.

She says part of their mission was reaching into the community to address concerns many people still have.

“We went into lower Black, white and brown [communities] and we talked and we listened to their hesitancies,” she said.

“Not trusting the government, the J&J [vaccine] concern, I think that was a huge concern,” she explained.

DeMuro says that fellowship is what helped bring in people.

Thousands of people walk into a vaccine clinic to take their first or second step toward a COVID-19-free life, but we don’t always hear their reason for why.

That’s why DeMuro encourages people to leave a reason for why they got the vaccine and pin it on the wall.

“We really want to encourage people to get their shot, and I think one of the best ways we can do that is having the community share why they are getting their shot,” she said.

A clinic will be available at the First Baptist Church South Hill April 26 through May 1. Residents may receive their free Pfizer vaccine at this center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. without an appointment. The church is located at 3633 Galberry Road in Chesapeake.

There are also other clinics assisted by FEMA going on this week.

