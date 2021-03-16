FBI, Virginia Department of Health warn residents about COVID-19 vaccine fraud schemes

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — FBI Norfolk along with officials from the Virginia Department of Health are warning residents regarding fraud schemes related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Authorities are warning the public about several emerging fraud schemes including an advertisement or offers promising early access to the COVID-19 vaccine for a fee.

“A COVID-19 vaccine is always free, and no legitimate source will try to sell you a vaccine,” officials said in a release Tuesday afternoon.

They added by saying that state and local agencies will not ask for a social security number or immigration status. Health care providers may ask for insurance information, but your vaccination is not dependent on your insurance status.

Tips to avoid COVID-19 vaccine-related fraud:

Follow guidance from official sources. To obtain information regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Virginia, visit the state website at https://www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/ .

. Do not post a photo of your CDC vaccination card on social media. These cards may contain your name, date of birth, and the location where you received your vaccine. Criminals can use these images to steal your identity and commit fraud.

Do not provide financial or irrelevant personal information in response to unsolicited phone calls, emails, or advertisements. Examples of sensitive information include but are not limited to banking information, social security numbers, and answers to online security questions such as your mother’s maiden name.

Check your medical bills and insurance explanation of benefits (EOBs) for any suspicious claims and promptly report any errors to your health insurance provider.

To report a possible fraud to the FBI, call 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also contact the Virginia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section at 1-800-552-9963.