FBI, VDH offer tips to help Virginians avoid COVID-19 vaccine scams

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As vaccine distribution increases, so does the chance to be taken advantage of. The FBI is out with new warnings as scammers try to capitalize on the desire for COVID-19 vaccines.

Many people are waiting for the call or email telling them they’re able to schedule an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine. But how do you know if it’s legitimate?

“Obviously the criminals, scammers and fraudsters are leveraging the vaccine distribution, trying to make money and steal personal information,” said FBI Norfolk Public Affairs Officer Christina Pullen.

If you receive a call from the statewide center, it will show up as 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682. If the call is coming from your local health department, a local pharmacy or other private providers or partners, it may be a different phone number. Officials encourage you to answer. If it feels fishy, you can always hang up and verify by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA.

Larry Hill, a spokesman with the Virginia Department of Health, says the first big red flag that something is off is someone asking for money.

“We don’t ask for money to register you or ask you for money to send you a vaccine, because we won’t send you a vaccine to begin with,” said Hill.

Another red flag is being asked for personal information that seems irrelevant to getting a vaccine.

“We don’t ask you for your personal information other than possibly your date of birth and your insurance carrier for information,” said Hill.

Pullen says it’s good to have a healthy dose of skepticism, but recognize that we are in a unique situation right now.

“I think that it’s a really good thing when the community is receiving these calls and this information with a critical eye and asking themselves, does this make sense to me?” said Pullen. “Does this make sense that they’re asking me for my social security number? Or common security questions like their mother’s maiden name? Or confirming that kind of information? It does make sense that they would ask your date of birth to confirm your age and eligibility.”

If you have chosen to register via email, be sure to hover over the links and make sure they’re taking you to a legitimate place.

“A lot of these scammers, what they’ll do is they’ll change one letter or number and so that is something that you really want to watch out for,” Pullen said.

If you are asked to visit a website or give information online, make sure the website or email ends in “gov.”

If you have to post a selfie with your vaccine card, make sure to hide your personal information. Scammers can use that to commit other fraud.

If you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, you should contact the FBI at ic3.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also contact the Virginia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section at 1-800-552-9963.