Family Fun Fair in Chesapeake on Friday will have prizes for COVID vaccinations

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — You can win prizes and score some free Tides tickets with a COVID-19 vaccination this Friday at the Chesapeake Health Department’s Family Fun Fair.

The fair is happening from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the former Sears at Greenbrier Mall at 1401 Greenbrier Parkway.

Pfizer vaccines (for those 12-plus) and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (18-plus) will be available and there will be food from Over the Moon Pizza and Dula’s Fish on the Fly. Parents must be present for children to be vaccinated.

The first 150 people to get vaccinated will get free Tides tickets and there are chances to win prizes from Apex, Cinema Cafe and more.

For more information, call 757-382-8650.