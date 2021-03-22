Facebook data shows increase in vaccine acceptance in Hampton Roads; social network launches vaccine finder tool

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The world’s largest social media platform is doing its part to help stop the spread of disinformation surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine and connect people with resources in the area.

As we told you last month, Facebook and Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh are conducting a survey that includes asking people about their feelings toward the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Because 50,000 per day respond to this survey in the U.S. alone, we can get those hyper-local insights,” said Laura McGorman, who is a public policy manager for Facebook’s “Data for Good” program. “Vaccine acceptance may look very different in Norfolk as it does in Richmond, as it does in Louisiana.”

According to the survey, the rate of vaccine acceptance nationwide is increasing, up from 72 to 77%. In Virginia Beach, that rate is 84% of people would be willing to get the vaccine as of March 20, up from roughly 66% on Dec. 20.

“We can’t just reach the entire U.S. population with a single message about the vaccine being safe and effective,” said McGorman. “We have to tailor and craft that outreach, depending on the unique concerns of the community at hand, and that’s what the survey is designed to achieve.”

The social media site has also launched a vaccine finder tool. Right now, it’s on the Facebook mobile app in the COVID-19 information center.

“We’ve now added a tool through a collaboration with Boston Children’s Hospital for people who are eligible to receive vaccines to actually find locations on where to get them, because we’ve gotten a lot of feedback from members of our local and global community that figuring out where you can go to get a vaccine is one of the hardest things you can do nowadays,” said McGorman.

They hope these tools will help health officials understand local communities and help people find a vaccine when it’s their turn.

There’s also now a COVID-19 information center on Instagram, which also has the vaccine finder tool.

You can see the results of the survey by clicking here.