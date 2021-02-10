Extra 1,000 vaccines for Western Tidewater Health District this week, courtesy of Sentara

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Penny Cracas, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and healthcare personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara gave the Western Tidewater Health District 1,000 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week.

To distribute the shots, the health department teamed up with the East End Baptist church to hold a special mass vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The appointment only clinic was specifically for residents in the health district who are 65 and older.

The extra 1,000 shots are on top of the 1,700 shots the district currently receives each week from the state for Phase 1b.

People scheduled appointments for the clinic by calling their local health districts or the newly-created vaccine call center ran by the City of Suffolk.

“The more west you get in our district, the more and more antiquated the technology gets so there are some challenges we’re working on some other ways to overcome those,” explained Will Drewery. emergency manager with the Western Tidewater Health District. “The call center is one of those so that’s available not just to the City of Suffolk residents but everybody that’s lives in the health district.”

The additional supply of vaccines from Sentara came at a critical time.

Recently, Western Tidewater Health District staff had to make the difficult decision to call police after some people showed up at health departments banging on windows and pulling on doors, Drewery said.

He added that he understands the frustration, but can only do so much with the number of vaccines they have been given.

However, Wednesday’s clinic truly was a community effort and brought some hope for those getting vaccinated.

Senior pastor at East End Baptist Church Wayne Fasion said they were happy to help.

“As we go through the day, just looking at the relief in people’s eyes, looking at the hope and the sense of gratitude, it has really been a blessing to us,” said Fasion. “And so we’ve been able to serve our community. We’ve seen people from all walks of life come through and there just seems like a sense of joy in terms of being able to get the vaccination.”

Health officials said they will host similar clinics any time they receive extra influxes of the vaccine.