ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University will hold several vaccine clinics this weekend to distribute the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinics are open to the community and will run April 16, 17, and 18 from noon to 7 p.m. at the K.E. White Graduate Center, 1862 Edgewood in Elizabeth City.

Registration is not required, but the clinics are walk-in only and vaccines are given on a first-come, first-served basis.